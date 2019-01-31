Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Golden Star Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call

16:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 -  Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS; TSX: GSC; GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results before market open on February 20, 2019.

The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00 am ET.

Toll Free (North America): +1 833 231-8263
Toronto Local and International: +1 647 689-4108
Conference ID: 9195833
Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1898520/1C843E8C2FDA22FA180D84AAF37B235F and on the home page of the Company's website: www.gsr.com.

A recording and webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website: www.gsr.com following the call.

Company Profile

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea underground mines in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghanaian Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow from its two high-grade, low cost underground mines. Gold production guidance for 2019 is 220,000-240,000 ounces at a cash operating cost per ounce of $620-$680.  As the winner of the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star is committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-star-reports-fourth-quarter--full-year-2018-results-conference-call-300787518.html

SOURCE Golden Star Resources Ltd.



Contact
please visit www.gsr.com or contact: Tania Shaw, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, +1 416 583-3800, investor@gsr.com
