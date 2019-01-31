/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Champion Iron Limited/

In the news release, "Champion Iron provides notice of third quarter results and conference call webcast", issued 31-Jan-2019 by Champion Iron Ltd. over CNW, we are advised by the company that in the last sentence of the first paragraph, it should read "during which they will review the Company's financial and operational results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019." rather than "during which they will review the Company's financial and operational results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2019 - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) ("Champion Iron" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call on February 14, 2019 at 4:00 PM EST with senior management during which they will review the Company's financial and operational results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019..

Champion Iron's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018 will be released on February 14, 2019 prior to TSX market open and will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors.

Access to the Conference Call:



Tel. local & overseas: (+1) 416 764 8688 or/and (+1) 416 764 8688 Tel. North America: (+1) 888 390 0546 Tel. Australia: 1800 076 068 Webcast: www.championiron.com/investors Replay overseas: (+1) 416 764 8677 Replay N. America: (+1) 888 390 0541 Replay pass code: 702570 # Replay expiration: Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:59 PM EST

