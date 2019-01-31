BC Works smelter certified for responsible production by Aluminium Stewardship Initiative

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Rio Tinto's BC Works smelter and Kemano Power Operations in British Columbia, Canada, have been certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) for meeting the highest internationally recognised standards for environmental, social and governance practices.

All of Rio Tinto's aluminium operations in Canada are now ASI certified.

The certifications extend Rio Tinto's leadership position as the only company currently able to sell ASI Certified Aluminium, through a 'chain of custody' spanning the Gove bauxite mine in Australia to its alumina refinery, aluminium smelters and casthouses in Quebec, Canada.

Nespresso recently announced it will become the first company to use Rio Tinto's responsibly-sourced ASI Certified Aluminium to produce its coffee capsules. Rio Tinto is working towards being able to offer ASI Certified Aluminium to existing and new customers in all markets globally.

Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said "We are committed to leading the industry by meeting the highest international production standards and having ASI Certified Aluminium available to our customers globally, to respond to the increasing demand from end consumers for responsibly sourced products.

"This is an essential step to unlock the full potential of aluminium as a key material in our modern world and grow its use in everything from phones to cars and buildings."

ASI chief executive officer Fiona Solomon said "We applaud Rio Tinto for their continued leadership of the industry on responsible production, as a founding member of the ASI and through bringing certified aluminium to the market.

"We look forward to this positive example extending widely with voluntary pickup into downstream aluminium use sectors such as automotive, construction and packaging."

Rio Tinto vice president sales and marketing and ASI Board member Tolga Egrilmezer said "The ASI standards are now starting to be embraced along the value chain, with end users like Audi becoming certified.

"Rio Tinto will be working closely with customers as the pioneer in this space to meet their needs for responsibly produced aluminium."

Notes to editors

Rio Tinto has led the establishment of responsible production certification for the aluminium industry as a founding member of the ASI, working alongside customers and a broad range of stakeholders.

The ASI is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organisation. It works toward responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium following an entire value chain approach. To this end, ASI launched its Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard in December 2017.

ASI's 70+ members include leading civil society organisations, companies with activities in bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, semi-fabrication, product and component manufacturing, as well as consumer and commercial goods, including the automotive industry, construction and packaging, as well as industry associations and other supporters.

ASI continues to seek engagement with commercial entities and stakeholders in the aluminium value chain from across the world. Organisations interested in membership are encouraged to learn more about our membership structure and how to join. For more information, visit www.aluminium-stewardship.org.

riotinto.com

Follow @RioTinto on Twitter

SOURCE Rio Tinto