Itasca Capital announces termination of management services agreement with Kingsway and the entering into of new management services agreements

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2019 - Itasca Capital Ltd. (TSX-V: ICL) ("Itasca" or "Company") today announced the termination by mutual agreement of its existing management services agreement with Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through which Itasca had been receiving certain management services, including services from Larry G. Swets, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") & Hassan R. Baqar as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). The Company has entered into new management services agreements directly with each of Messrs. Swets and Baqar, who will continue in their roles as CEO and CFO of Itasca, respectively.

