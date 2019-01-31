Trevali Announces 2018 Annual Financial Results Reporting Date

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2019 - Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) announces it will release its 2018 audited annual financial results following the Toronto Stock Exchange market close on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and results presentation webcast at 10:30AM Eastern Time on Thursday, February 21, 2019 to review the 2018 operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call.

Conference call dial-in details:

Date: Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:30AM Eastern Time

Toll-free (North America): 877-291-4570

International: 647-788-4919

Webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9866

ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals company with four mines: the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and the 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

