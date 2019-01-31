Noront Extends Debt Arrangement With Resource Capital Funds and Issues Interest Shares

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 - Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) has entered into a fifth amending agreement dated January 31, 2019 (the “Fifth Amending Agreement”) with its largest shareholder, Resource Capital Fund V L.P. (“RCF V”), to extend the term of its existing US$15 million convertible debenture (the “Convertible Debenture”). Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the maturity date of the Convertible Debenture has been extended until September 30, 2019 (previously January 31, 2019). The amendment includes a provision whereby the Company will require RCF approval to issue equity below $0.306 per share. All other material terms and conditions remain the same. Interest is paid in common shares, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, quarterly in arrears with the interest rate remaining the same at 8% per annum. The Convertible Debenture may be converted into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the option of RCF V at a price of CDN $0.34 per Common Share at any time prior to September 30, 2019.



RCF V is a "related party" of Noront as RCF V is a person that has beneficial ownership of, and control or direction over, directly or indirectly, securities of Noront carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all of Noront's outstanding voting securities. As a result, the entering into of the Fifth Amending Agreement is a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), incorporated by reference into Policy 5.9 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the TSX Venture Exchange. Noront is relying on (i) the exemption set forth in sections 5.5(b) and (g) of MI 61-101 from the formal valuation requirement, and (ii) the exemption set forth in section 5.7(e) of MI 61-101 from the "minority approval" requirement, in connection with entering into the Fifth Amending Agreement.

The Company also announces that payment of interest in the amount of $409,140 for the fourth quarter of 2018 pursuant to a loan agreement entered into between Noront and RCF V dated February 26, 2013 has been satisfied by the issuance of 1,760,499 Common Shares (the “Interest Shares”) to RCF V at an effective price of $0.2324 per Interest Share. The Interest Shares were issued to RCF V on January 10, 2019 and remain subject to a four month hold period expiring on May 11, 2019. The calculation of the number of Interest Shares issued was based on the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares during the 20 trading days prior to December 31, 2018. After giving effect to the issuance of the Interest Shares, there are 380,137,261 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

