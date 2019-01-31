Champion Bear Provides Corporate Update  

CALGARY, Jan. 31, 2019 - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (TSV: CBA.V) ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Frederick Plomp and Jessica Borysenko have been appointed directors of the Company. The Company is also announcing the resignations of Brad Butler and Todd Dillabough from the Company's Board of Directors and Audrey Och as Chief Financial Officer.

"Fred and Jessica bring a wealth of on the ground operational and technical experience to Champion Bear and we are pleased to welcome them to the Board. We also want to thank each of Brad, Todd and Audrey for their service," commented Richard Kantor, Chairman and President of the Company.

Fred is an independent businessman with over 28 years of experience in the mining industry having discovered and overseen a number of exploration programs for gold, copper, zinc and other minerals. He has extensive knowledge of the Company's prospects including the Eagle Rock palladium cooper project and Plomp Farm gold project, the latter of which he discovered.

Jessica is a professional GIS geologist with a broad range of exploration expertise and over 15 years of experience in the natural resource sector. She is a strategic leader with proven ability to assist in the advancement of exploration projects providing solid GIS and geological expertise. She is also a P. Geo. and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Champion Bear

Champion Bear is a mineral exploration company focused exclusively on the historically prospective regions of Ontario. The Company's primary targets are platinum group metals, precious metals, and polymetallic base metals deposits. Champion Bear's aim is to create shareholder value through selective property acquisition followed by focused exploration emphasizing drilling. The Company has assembled a large land position in the Dryden and Sudbury areas, totaling over 16,000 hectares. Additional information about Champion Bear can be found on the Company's website at www.championbear.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For further information, please contact: Richard D. Kantor, Chairman and President of Champion Bear at phone: (403) 229-9522.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of resources and drilling plans which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company's securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.