Cervantes Corporation Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) ("the Company" or "Cervantes") is pleased to provide the quarter activity report for December 2018.HIGHLIGHTS- Completion of a focused seven holes 440 metres drilling campaign at Albury Heath to test previously intersected bonanza grade gold zones, not previously known from historic drilling or mine workingso Drilling designed to test extent of two newly discovered gold zones:-- 2m @ 67.2 g/t from 27m in AHP116, incl 1m @ 129.3 g/t from 27m-- 5m @ 63.1 g/t from 32m in AHP134, incl 1m @ 202.8 g/t from 33mo Quartz lodes up to 26m downhole width (apparent, true width not known) intersectedo Shallow intercepts in saprolite notedo Drill sample assays awaited- Additional RAB drilling was planned at Albury Heath, to be drilled in conjunction with the Albury Heath RC drilling programme, was delayed due to approvals from Mines Dept., missing the timeline to get out on ground prior to end Christmas & New Year period- Planned Primrose Project drilling campaign delayed due to approvals from Mines Dept., also missing the timeline to get out on ground prior to end Christmas & New Year periodTo view the full report with tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JZBB2928





Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) is an emerging gold explorer and aspiring gold miner. It has built up a portfolio of gold properties in well-known and historically producing gold districts with a strategy to apply novel exploration and development thinking.





Cervantes Corporation Ltd.





Cervantes Corporation Ltd.