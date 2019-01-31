Toachi Mining Inc. Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Toachi Mining Inc. (“Toachi” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TIM) (OTCQB: TIMGF) has released the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Thursday January 31, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, in accordance with Toronto Stock Venture Exchange requirements.

A total of 43,172,360 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 53.19% of the issued and outstanding shares. Prior to the meeting, shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of UHY McGovern Hurley LLP as Auditors of the Company and the election of all director nominees as shown in the table below.

Director Percentage of votes in favour Alain Bureau 100% Jonathan Goodman 99.36% Laurence Curtis 100% Peter Nixon 100% Carolina Vargas 99.36% Eberhard Scherkus 100%

In addition, at the Meeting, the shareholders also (i) Confirmed the Company’s Stock Option Plan; and ii) Confirmed the Articles of Amendment, all as further set forth in the Circular of the Company dated December 21, 2018 (the “Circular”). Further details of the matters considered and approved at the Meeting are contained in the Circular, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

PDAC 2019

On behalf of Alain Bureau and the Toachi Mining team, we welcome you to attend the 2019 Investor Exchange at PDAC, Booth #3017. It is being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building from Sunday March 3 to Wednesday March 6, 2019.

Toachi and its Ecuador mining peers, along with members of the Ecuadorian government will host Ecuador Day on Sunday March 3rd, 2019. Toachi will also be presenting during the event on the advances of its La Plata project. Further details will be available during the upcoming weeks on our website at www.toachimining.com.

About Toachi Mining Inc.

Toachi brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with one of the industry’s highest grade projects at La Plata in Ecuador. Toachi is focused on and committed to the development of advanced stage mineral projects throughout the Americas using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Toachi Mining has 81,166,435 shares issued and outstanding.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is de?ned in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

