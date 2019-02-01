Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Rio Tinto named one of Montréal's Top Employers

00:49 Uhr  |  CNW

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Rio Tinto has been named as one of Montréal's Top Employers in an annual competition that recognizes employers in Greater Montréal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

The winners of Montréal's Top Employers are evaluated based on the following eight criteria:physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.  

Rio Tinto country head for Canada Alf Barrios said "Montréal is a global hub for our company and supports operations around the world.

"We're proud to be a leading employer in this vibrant city, which offers both a wonderful lifestyle and excellent career opportunities with companies like ours."

Rio Tinto is the biggest mining and metals company operating in Canada, providing work for around 15,000 people.

The company invests heavily in staff development, providing in-house and online training. "Rio Tinto College" offers over 3,000 online training modules, from technical courses to safety training. The company also offers tuition subsidies for external, job-related courses. 

Rio Tinto has introduced a new global minimum standard for paid parental leave for all employees. The standard provides 18 weeks of paid parental leave at full pay following the birth or adoption of a child for parents who are the primary caregiver, and one week of paid leave for parents who are the secondary caregiver.

For more information on how Rio Tinto was selected, visit https://content.eluta.ca/top-employer-rio-tinto.

To apply to work with Rio Tinto, visit www.riotinto.com/careers.

riotinto.com 

Follow @RioTintoCanada on Twitter
Follow @RioTinto on Twitter

 

SOURCE Rio Tinto



Contact
media.enquiries@riotinto.com , Media Relations, Matthew Klar, M +1 514 608 4429, Veronick Lalancette, M +1 581 234-6514; Rio Tinto Plc, 6 St James's Square, London SW1Y 4AD, United Kingdom, T +44 20 7781 2000, Registered in England, No. 719885; Rio Tinto Ltd., Level 7, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000, Australia, T +61 3 9283 3333, Registered in Australia, ABN 96 004 458 404
