Block 14 Gold Project Feasibility Study Receives Approval from Government and Orca Appoints Sudan Country Manager

VANCOUVER, Feb. 1, 2019 - Orca Gold Inc. (TSX.V:ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of development at its Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan.

HIGHLIGHTS

Government of Sudan approves Block 14 Feasibility Study

Extension of Block 14 Exploration Licence Approved

Mining Lease Applications Submitted

EIA approval expected by end of Q1

Water production permit in place

Country Manager appointed for Sudan

DETAILS

Permitting for the Block 14 Gold Project is well-advanced:

The Block 14 Feasibility Study (News Release November 7, 2018) was presented to the Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals in November 2018. The Company has recently been advised by the Ministry that the Study has been approved.

The application for a formal Mining Lease covering 38sq km of Block 14 has been made.

An exploration licence extension has been approved over an area of 1,000km 2 surrounding the Mining Lease coordinates, covering the most prospective parts of Block 14 (Figure 1).

surrounding the Mining Lease coordinates, covering the most prospective parts of Block 14 (Figure 1). The Block 14 Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") has been submitted to the Higher Council of the Government of Sudan and comments have been received and addressed. Environmental approval is expected by the end of Q1.

A Water Extraction permit necessary for the 6Mtpa process plant throughput was granted to the Company in February 2018 (see News Release February 7, 2018).

In anticipation of the project being fully permitted by the end of Q1 2019, early development works and financing discussions are underway:

Airstrip design and permitting in process

Lycopodium has commenced detailed engineering works on long lead items

Project financing options are being assessed and considered

Orca is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Reardon as Country Manager for the Sudan. Mr. Reardon is responsible for the development of the Block 14 project and is based at the Company's offices in Khartoum.

Chris Reardon is a geologist with over 20 years experience in operations and consultancy. Prior to joining Orca, Chris was the European Regional Manager for Deswik Mining Consultants and managed the significant growth of the company in Europe and Russia. Chris was the Deswik manager responsible for the feasibility mine design at Block 14. Prior to his position with Deswik, Chris held the role of General Manager - Technical Services at the Tonkolili iron ore mine in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

Commenting on the continuing progress at Block 14, Richard Clark, CEO and Director said: "The Block 14 Project has reached a key stage. With permitting well-advanced and strong support from the Government of the Sudan, we expect to have all approvals in place by the end of Q1 2019. With Chris Reardon now based in Sudan and Lycopodium starting work on the detailed engineering of the long lead items, Orca is in a strong position to move forward with its development plans. Financing discussions are ongoing and positive. We are optimistic in securing funding in accordance with our projected timeline."

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa, where it is currently focused on the development of its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold project in the Republic of the Sudan. The Company has an experienced board of directors and management team and a strong balance sheet.

