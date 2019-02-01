Captor Capital Corp.: Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2019 - Captor Capital Corp. (“Captor” or the “Company”) (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: NWURF), a cannabis-focused investment company, announced on December 17, 2018 that it intended to commence a normal curse issuer bid and had engaged Richardson-GMP as broker to facilitate the share buyback. GMP Securities L.P was engaged by Captor as broker to facilitate the share buyback, not Richardson-GMP who was incorrectly named in the December 17 press release.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian firm focused on the cannabis sector listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. A vertically integrated cannabis company, Captor provides recreational and medical marijuana based products to consumers via its leading brands and dispensary locations. Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCUSA, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Captor owns and operates advanced growing facilities which produce consistent high quality contaminant free marijuana for its customers, as well as other high demand cannabis based goods for consumption. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis investments including the world famous West Hollywood MedMen branded dispensary, CHAI in Santa Cruz and Higher Level, Castroville. Captor Capital is currently looking at additional revenue generating investments in the cannabis space and will be updating the market in due course.

