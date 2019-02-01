Bear Creek Grants Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, February 1, 2019 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has authorized and approved the grant of a cumulative total of 1,805,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") under its incentive stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") to certain directors, officers and employees of Bear Creek, including an employee performing investor relations activities. The Stock Options are subject to vesting provisions in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and may be exercised on or before February 1, 2029 at the strike price of Cdn $1.50 per share.

