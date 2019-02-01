Mirasol Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Feb. 1, 2019 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ, OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") announced that the Company has granted 750,000 stock options under its Equity Incentive Plan. In connection with the appointment of Norm Pitcher as President and CEO of the Company effective as of today, the Company has granted 600,000 stock options to Mr. Pitcher. The options are exercisable at $1.27 per share for a period of four years subject to vesting restrictions whereby 200,000 options shall vest immediately; 200,000 options shall vest on February 1, 2020; and 200,000 options shall vest on February 1, 2021, provided that Mr. Pitcher's employment agreement is in effect on such dates. The additional 150,000 stock options were granted to the Chairman of the Board and are exercisable at $1.27 per share for a period of three years.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits, operating via a hybrid joint venture and self-funded drilling business model. Strategic joint ventures with precious metal producers have enabled Mirasol to maintain a tight share structure while advancing its priority projects that are focused in high-potential regions in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au+Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

