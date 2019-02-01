Beauce Gold Fields to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Montreal, February 1, 2019 - Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV: BGF) (BGF) is pleased to inform shareholders that the new listing the common shares of Beauce Gold Fields Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange Monday February 4, 2019 under the stock symbol BGF.

Mr. Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields stated: "The listing of Beauce Gold Fields on the TSX Venture Exchange will provide visibility to showcase the Beauce Gold project, a fantastic but overlooked historical placer gold district. The Beauce is Canada's last underexplored historical placer mining camp. It's similar to the White Gold projects in the Yukon or the Cariboo district in B.C. in that they are both placer gold mining camps as well, but recently had major gold discoveries as placer to hard rock exploration projects." Mr. Levasseur further stated, "Combining our large claims holding in the Beauce together with our increased knowledge of the geology, we believe we have narrowed the search in exploring for a hard rock gold deposit."

For further information regarding the new listing of Beauce Gold Fields, please refer to the Listing Application (Form 2B) dated January 30, 2019 of the Company, which is available on SEDAR. Please also refer to the Management Information Circular dated July 11, 2018 of HPQ (HPQ Silicon Resources), which is also available on SEDAR.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company's flagship property is the Beauce Gold project, a unique, historically significant gold property located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines. Comprising of a block of 152 claims as well as 7 real estate lots, the project area hosts a six kilometre long unconsolidated gold-bearing sedimentary unit (a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite). Textural observations (angularity) of gold nuggets suggest a relatively proximal source and therefore a short transport distance. The gold in saprolite indicates a close proximity to a bedrock source of gold, providing possible further exploration discoveries. The property was host to Canada's first gold rush before the 1890s Klondike gold rush also hosts numerous historical gold mines that were active from 1860s to the 1960s (see HPQ SEDAR-filed July 4 2018 43-101 report).

Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com

