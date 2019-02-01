HPQ Completes Beauce Gold Fields Plan of Arrangement Spin Out; BGF Shares to Start Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on February 4, 2019

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2019 - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ) (TSX VENTURE:HPQ)(FRANKFURT:UGE)(OTC PINK:URAGF) is pleased to advise shareholders that it has received confirmation from the TSX Venture Exchange that effective at the opening on Monday, February 4, 2019, the common shares of Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (the “Company” or “BGF”) will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) under the symbol BGF.



BGF was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporation Act on August 1, 2016, primarily for the purpose of carrying out a spinout by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (TSXV: HPQ) (“HPQ”), of which the certificate of arrangement was issued on November 23, 2018.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, HPQ completed the disposition of its gold assets (the “Transferred Assets”) to BGFI in consideration of the issuance of an aggregate of 13,350,000 BGFI common shares (the “BGFI Shares”), of which 10,680,000 BGFI Shares were distributed to the shareholders of HPQ. HPQ distribution notice was accepted pursuant to the Exchange bulletin dated December 18, 2018.

On the day of listing, HPQ will own 2,870,133 shares of BGF, or 15.3% of the outstanding float of BGF.

Mr. Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. stated, “The listing of Beauce Gold Fields on the TSX Venture Exchange is the final step in HPQ plan of arrangement spin out, and we are now happy to have completed this milestone that provided HPQ shareholders shares in BGF, a Company created to showcase the Beauce Gold project, a fantastic but overlooked historical placer gold district. The Beauce is Canada's last underexplored historical placer mining camp. It's similar to the White Gold projects in the Yukon or the Cariboo district in B.C., that were both placer gold mining camps as well, but recently had major gold discoveries as placer to hard rock exploration projects.”

For further information, please refer to the news releases of HPQ-Silicon dated March 11, 2016, May 4, 2016, Sept. 7, 2016, Sept. 16, 2016, March 31, 2017, Feb. 8, 2018, June 13, 2018, Aug. 17, 2018, Oct. 4, 2018, Oct. 11, 2018, Dec. 12, 2018, Dec. 17, 2018, and Dec. 18, 2018.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed resource company focuses on becoming a vertically integrated and diversified High Purity, Solar Grade Silicon Metal (SoG Si) producer and a manufacturer of multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types, required for production of high performance photovoltaic conversion.

HPQ’s goal is to develop, in collaboration with industry leaders, PyroGenesis (TSX-V: PYR) and Apollon Solar, that are experts in their fields of interest, the innovative PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR)”, a truly 2.0 Carbothermic process (patent pending), which will permit the transformation and purification of quartz (SiO 2 ) into high purity silicon metal (Si) in one step and reduce by a factor of at least two-thirds (2/3) the costs associated with the transformation of quartz (SiO 2 ) into SoG Si. The pilot plant equipment that will validate the commercial potential of the process is on schedule to start mid-2019.

