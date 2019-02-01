Salazar Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, Feb. 1, 2019 - Salazar Resources Ltd. (TSX?V: SRL) (Frankfurt: CCG.F) ("Salazar" or the "Company") Mr. Fredy Salazar, President and CEO, announces that Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately.

The Board thanks Mr. Ortiz for his contributions during his tenure with the Company and we wish him the best in his future endeavours.

About Salazar Resources Limited

Salazar Resources Ltd. is a publicly listed (SRL) (Frankfurt: CCG) mineral resource company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Ecuador. The company has a proven Ecuadorian discovery team led by ex-head of Newmont Ecuador, Fredy Salazar; a team of 40 people including 15 geologists; two drill rigs and an unrivalled Ecuadorian 'grass roots' network. The Salazar team has been involved with many discoveries in Ecuador, including Aurelian's Fruta Del Norte discovery, the Mozo deposit, ex-Newmont's Cangrejos Project and International Minerals' Rio Blanco and Gaby Deposit.

Salazar Resources aspires to be Ecuador's leading project generator with the right partners at the right time making the company self-funding.

Salazar Resources has a joint venture with Adventus on the Curipamba VMS discovery, whereby Adventus can earn 75% of the project by funding exploration and development expenditures of US$25 million before 2024. A feasibility study is expected to be completed during 2020, after which Adventus is required to fund 100% of the development and construction expenditures to commercial production. In addition, Salazar Resources has a funded exploration alliance with Adventus on two other projects, Pijili and Santiago, within a defined Area of Interest.

Salazar Resources is advancing its 100% owned Rumiñahui, Macara Mina, Bonanza and Tingo projects with the aim of making Ecuador's next significant copper-gold discovery.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Salazar Resources Ltd.

"Fredy Salazar"

Fredy Salazar, President & CEO

