Robex Resources Inc. Announces Departure of Vice President, Administration

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 01, 2019 - Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” and/or “the Company”) (TSX-V: RBX / FWX: RB4) announced today that the Company’s Vice President, Administration, Guillaume Emond, has ceased to be employed by the Company. The Board will provide an update in due course regarding any replacement hired to fill this position with the Company, if and when the hiring of a replacement is necessary or advisable.



For information :

Robex Resources Inc.

Augustin Rousselet, CFOO

Head office : (581) 741-7421

info@robexgold.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” as set out within the context of security law. This forward-looking information is subject to many risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Robex’s control. The actual results or conclusions may differ considerably from those that have been set out, or intimated, in this forward-looking information. There are many factors which may cause such disparity, especially the instability of metal market prices, the results of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or in interest rates, poorly estimated reserves, environmental risks (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable extraction conditions, political risks brought on by mining in developing countries, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies), failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies, or any other risk relating to mining and development. There is no guarantee that the circumstances anticipated in this forward-looking information will occur, or if they do occur, how they will benefit Robex. The forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Robex’s management at the time of the publication of the information and Robex does not assume any obligation to make public updates or modifications to any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other cause, except if it is required by securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.