Aethon Minerals Terminates Option on Llanos De Llahuin Project in Chile

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2019 - Aethon Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: AET), ("Aethon" or the "Company") reports that it has provided notice of termination of its option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Llanos De Llahuin project in Chile.

The Company determined that although there are several untested exploration targets on the property, it has elected to focus on other opportunities which have greater potential then the property being relinquished.

Aethon maintains a very strong financial position, and continues to evaluate its property portfolio and assess business opportunities focused on maximizing shareholder value.

About Aethon Minerals

Aethon Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value in the base metal space with an emphasis on copper mineral assets in Chile. The Company has a large prospective land position consisting of over 100,000 hectares along prolific mining belts located in the Antofagasta and Maricunga regions of northern Chile. Aethon believes it is uniquely positioned for growth and is actively pursuing selective copper-focused growth opportunities. Aethon is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "AET".

