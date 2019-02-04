Metalla Acquires Royalty on Atlantic Gold's Fifteen Mile Stream Project

(All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2019 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (OTCQX: MTAFF) (FRANKFURT: X9CP) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "Royalty Purchase Agreement") to acquire from a third party (the "Seller") a 1.0% NSR royalty on Atlantic Gold Corp.'s ("Atlantic Gold") (TSXV: AGB) Fifteen Mile Stream project (the "Royalty") for $4,000,000 (the "Royalty Transaction"). The purchase price will be satisfied by an upfront payment of $2,200,000 in cash and 2,619,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"). The Royalty is in connection with two claims formally held by the Seller which covers the Egerton-Maclean, Hudson, 149 East Zone, and the majority of the Plenty deposit which collectively comprise the Fifteen Mile Stream project ("FMS Project") located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Royalty covers all products mined or otherwise recovered from the Project.

Brett Heath, President, and CEO of Metalla commented, "Metalla is pleased to add another high-quality royalty on a growing deposit in Eastern Canada with emerging mid-tier operator Atlantic Gold. Fifteen Mile Stream represents the next leg in the growth at the Moose River Consolidated Gold Mine which has undergone extensive drilling aimed at expanding the resource." Mr. Heath continued, "Atlantic Gold has quickly established itself as one of Canada's premier operators through the successful commissioning of Moose River on time and within budget. This transaction is consistent with our long-stated strategy of acquiring existing royalties on quality assets with strong operators."

FIFTEEN MILE STREAM

Fifteen Mile Stream is a gold project located 57km northeast of Atlantic Gold's central milling facility at Touquoy and is readily accessible by highway. The project lies along the same geological trend as other related deposits – Touquoy, Beaver Dam and Cochrane Hill – and all are hosted within the same critical stratigraphy and structure, over a strike length of 80 km. The FMS Project is 100% owned by Atlantic Gold and is being developed as part of their multi-phase mine plan that was outlined in a pre-feasibility report disclosed on January 24, 2018 (see technical report titled "Moose River Consolidated Project, Nova Scotia, Canada NI 43-101 Technical Report on Moose River Consolidated Phase 1 and Phase 2 Expansion" dated January 24, 2018 and filed on Atlantic Gold's SEDAR profile, referred to herein as the "Technical Report"). The plan stipulates that following the commissioning of the Touquoy mine and mill, the FMS Project is to be put into production in 2021 for a total cost of C$123 million. The FMS Project will produce a concentrate that will be trucked and processed at the central milling facility at Touquoy. After the Technical Report was filed, Atlantic Gold declared commercial production at Touquoy effective on March 1, 2018 as a result of a successful ramp-up of mine and milling facilities at Touquoy on time and within budget.

According to Atlantic Gold, the FMS Project is expected to produce approximately 80,000 ounces of gold in 2021 in its first year of production. Highlights of the life of mine plan at the FMS Project are for a 5-year mine life which will recover a total of 391,000 ounces of gold at a cash cost of C$561/Oz and generate a 60.9% pre-tax IRR (see the link to Atlantic Golds' press release dated January 29th, 2018) 1.

The Technical Report discloses the following mineral reserve and resource estimate on the FMS Project :

Reserves Tonnes Au grade Gold

(kt) (g/t) (koz) Proven 2,890 1.25 116 Probable 7,910 1.24 316 Proven & Probable 10,800 1.24 432

Resources Tonnes Au grade Gold

(kt) (g/t) (koz) Measured 2,710 1.33 116 Indicated 7,880 1.33 336 Measured & Indicated 10,590 1.33 452 Inferred 6,640 1.12 240

Mineral Resources have an effective date of July 20, 2017, and Mineral Reserves have an

effective date of January 24, 2018. Atlantic Gold discloses Mineral Resources that are

reported inclusive of those Mineral Resources that have been converted to Mineral Reserves.

Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability

Since Atlantic Gold completed the resource and reserve estimate, they have drilled an additional 290 holes spanning over 35,000 meters at the FMS Project which will be included in an updated resource estimate expected to be released in the first half of 2019.

ROYALTY PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Pursuant to the Royalty Purchase Agreement, Metalla and the Seller will enter into an assignment and assumption agreement under which the Royalty will be transferred from the Seller to Metalla. Metalla expects to close the purchase of the Royalty on or about February 12, 2019 and closing of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receiving TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Seller also agreed to transfer restrictions by providing the Company with a right to place the Consideration Shares in the event the Seller wishes to sell 1.0% or more of the Consideration Shares issuable to them.

The Consideration Shares issued to the Seller will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of their issuance. The agreement was negotiated at arm's length between Metalla and the Seller. No brokerage or finder's fees were paid in association with the acquisition of the Royalty.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a consultant to Metalla. Mr. Beaudry is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 Standards of disclosure for mineral projects".

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure through a diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

