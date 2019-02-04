Regulus Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Feb. 04, 2019 - Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – REG) announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to 5,550,000 common shares at a price of $1.60 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.



The bulk of these options were granted to insiders to replace options that they had recently exercised well before their expiry dates to ensure that the Company had sufficient capital to continue funding the Phase 1 drill program at its AntaKori project in Peru while the Company was precluded from raising capital because of the Aldebaran spinout transaction.

The Company currently has 90,994,594 shares issued and outstanding, along with 7,750,000 options (including the options described above) and 4,404,759 warrants outstanding.

For Further Information, please contact:

Regulus Resources Inc.

John E. Black, CEO / Director

Phone: +1 303 618-7797 mobile

+1 720 514-9036 office

Email: john.black@regulusresources.com

About Regulus Resources Inc.

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team, with a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration properties located in North and South America. For further information on Regulus Resources Inc., please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com.

