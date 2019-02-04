Irving Resources Acquires Two Gold Projects and Expands Omu Gold Project in Hokkaido, Japan

VANCOUVER, Feb. 04, 2019 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Irving Resources Japan GK, has recently acquired two new gold projects in Hokkaido, Japan.



Shimokawa Gold Project

Irving recently filed applications for 15 mineral prospecting licenses totaling 48.50 sq km (4,850 hectares) at Shimokawa, an area prospective for hot spring epithermal gold mineralization (Figure 1). All applications have been accepted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (“METI”), Hokkaido Bureau, and a multi-step review now begins for final approval. Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (“MINDECO”) is assisting the Company throughout the process.

Irving identified this area as prospective upon discovery of extensive, stacked hot spring silica terraces. The exceptional continuity of these terraces suggests they may have formed in a shallow lake or bay, and Irving believes the feeder structures that generated these deposits are a potential target for high-grade gold-silver veins like those found at the Company’s Omu project 25 km northeast of Shimokawa. Irving plans to undertake stream sediment sampling as well as preliminary mapping and prospecting at Shimokawa during the 2019 field season.

Engaru Gold Project

Near the town of Engaru, Irving recently filed applications for 25 mineral prospecting licenses totaling 84.42 sq km (8,442 hectares) covering an area a few km south of the historic Konomai gold field. All applications have been accepted by METI, and a multi-step review now begins for final approval.

Reconnaissance prospecting near Engaru by Irving geologists in November, 2018, led to discovery of several areas of epithermal quartz vein float within a sub-basin of Miocene intermediate and felsic volcanic rocks. Hot spring silica sinter deposits, some with fossilized wood, are also present at Engaru. Like Shimokawa, Irving believes the feeder structures that fed these deposits are a potential target for high-grade gold-silver veins. Irving plans to undertake stream sediment sampling as well as preliminary mapping and prospecting at Engaru during the 2019 field season.

Omu Gold Project Additions

Irving recently filed applications for five mineral prospecting licenses totaling 16.26 sq km (1,626 hectares) extending its Omu gold project further west. The Omu gold project now encompasses 168.29 sq km (16,829 hectares). These tenements cover prospective areas west of the recently discussed Hokuryu West high grade vein float samples (please refer to the Company’s news release dated October 19, 2018 for further details). All applications have been accepted by METI, and a multi-step review now begins for final approval.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources Inc.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, Project Venture Agreements with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Madagascar. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry as well as Irving having sufficient cash to fund any planned drilling and other exploration activities.

