MAX Resource Corp. Enters into Sponsorship Agreement with Star Finance GmbH

Vancouver, February 4, 2019 - Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MAXROF) (FSE: M1D1) ("MAX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Sponsorship Agreement with Star Finance GmbH ("Star Finance"), a private company based in Steinhausen, Switzerland and Cologne, Germany, for European corporate communication services.

Star Finance is owned and operated by Michael Adams who is an experienced communications professional with more than 15 years of experience assisting Canadian public companies with introductions to investors, primarily in Germany and German-speaking Europe. Among other services, Star Finance owns and operates two established investment-focused financial websites and provides information about investment opportunities to its audience through an e-mail newsletter, websites and various social media channels in the form of written articles as well as video content.

The Sponsorship Agreement provides for the introduction of the Company to Star Finance's audience and subscribers, as well as the distribution of Company news releases through Star Finance's channels and/or the creation and launch of web-based video interviews.

Star Finance has advised the Company that it does not hold any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire any such interest. The arrangement will have a 12-month term at a cost of 5,000 EUR per month, with certain prepayment discounts possible. Costs associated with the arrangement will be paid from general working capital. The arrangement with Star Finance is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp.'s focus is to explore and consolidate gold and platinum group mineral assets in the richly endowed "Choco Mineral District" of Colombia and to explore the Gachala sedimentary copper hosted mineral belt of Colombia.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxresource.com or the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com

