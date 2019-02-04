Providence Gold Announces Further Update on its Upcoming Drilling Program

February 4, 2019 / TheNewswire / Providence Gold Mines "the Company" is pleased to announce further to its news release of January 24, 2019, " Geological and Surface Sampling" of a portion of the new road was completed. Construction of the road continues and has so far revealed quartz vein float and one shattered, sub-vertical, and clay altered quartz-muscovite vein with rusty weathering.

A rock sample was taken from the new road which contains visible sulfide minerals within the vein material. Polished thin sections of this rock sample are being prepared and will be examined for gold content with a scanning electron microscope at the University of British Columbia.

The excavator company has now installed a hammer drill to assist in breaking road outcrop and to further investigate the significance of this new zone on surface.

Qualified Person

John Kowalchuk, P.Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald Coombes

Mobile: 1- 604- 724-2369

rcoombesresources@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.