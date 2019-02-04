Orford Announces Board Appointment

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2019 - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSX-V: ORM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ben Pullinger to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Pullinger brings significant gold-focused exploration experience to the Orford Board. Mr. Michel Gauthier has resigned from the board for personal reasons (effective immediately).

Mark Selby, Chairman of the Board of Orford Mining Corp., commented "I'd like thank Michel Gauthier for his contributions to the launch of Orford in October 2017 and since that time. We are very pleased to welcome Ben Pullinger to the Board. Having him join the team is a strong endorsement of the potential of the Qiqavik and West Raglan Properties. Ben has successfully led exploration teams at companies operating in both Africa and Mexico. His experience will be invaluable as we work to continue to unlock the potential at the Qiqavik and West Raglan properties. We look forward to his contributions as we enter a very exciting period for exploration work being planned for 2019 at our projects."

Mr. Pullinger has over 15 years of exploration experience and is currently the Senior Vice President of Geology for Excellon Resources. Mr. Pullinger has experience advancing projects from early stage exploration through to production including marketing, financing, planning and execution. Before joining Excellon, he was Vice-President Exploration at Roxgold Inc. where he made significant contributions to the growth of the 55 Zone at Yaramoko Project in Burkina Faso from a small inferred gold resource into a producing mine. Mr. Pullinger also has extensive international experience in Asia, South America, North America and Africa. He is a Professional Geologist (Ontario) and holds a Degree in Geology from the University of Johannesburg.

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising of a land package totaling over 70,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM.

To view further details about the Qiqavik project please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of the Qiqavik and West Raglan exploration properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

