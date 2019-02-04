Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
New Pacific Announces the Appointment of Dr. Peter Megaw as a Technical Advisor to the Company

22:05 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Feb. 04, 2019 - New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G., as a technical advisor to the Company with the primary objective of providing strategic and technical advice to senior management.

Dr. Megaw has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Arizona and more than 35 years of relevant experience focused on silver and gold exploration. He has been instrumental in a number of mineral discoveries including MAG Silver's Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo Properties, Excellon Resources' Platosa Mine, and new ore bodies at existing mines. He is the author of numerous scientific publications on ore deposits and is a frequent speaker at academic and international exploration conferences. Dr. Megaw was also awarded the 2017 Thayer Lindsley Award for the 2003 discovery of the Juanicipio silver deposit in the Fresnillo District, Mexico.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in the Potosí Department of Bolivia, the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada and the RZY Project in Qinghai Province, China. Its largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc., and Pan American Silver Corp., one of the world's largest primary silver producers, which operates six mines, including the San Vicente mine located in the Potosí Department of Bolivia.

For further information, please contact:

New Pacific Metals Corp.
Gordon Neal, President
Phone: (604) 633-1368
Fax: (604) 669-9387
info@newpacificmetals.com
www.newpacificmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



New Pacific Metals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.newpacificmetals.com


