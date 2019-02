Getty Copper Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2019 - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: "GTC") ("Getty") is pleased to announce the appointment of Meryl R Tellis CPA, CA as New Chief Financial Officer. Meryl is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants, British Columbia. Meryl qualified as a CA in Wales in 1975 with a major public accounting firm. From 1979 to 2016, Meryl was a manager and director of taxation at a large forest company in BC. Meryl also chaired the tax committee for the Forest Products Association of Canada. Meryl Tellis is replacing interim CFO Shaheem Aziz Ali. We thank Mr. Aziz for his service.

Meryl Tellis will be granted 500,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at $0.05 per share.

