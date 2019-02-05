ATAC Resources Ltd. Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2019 - ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ATC) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling those parties to purchase up to a total of 2,580,000 common shares at a price of $0.30 for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of granting.

About ATAC

ATAC is a Yukon-based exploration company focused on developing Canada's only Carlin-type gold district and intrusion related polymetallic targets at the Rackla Gold Property. Work on the ~1,700 km2 property has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit and multiple base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with approximately $10 million in working capital.

