Biz-Nevada Magazine to do a feature story on Mexus Gold US in the Mining Edition:  Circulation consists of approximately 5,000 Northern Nevada businesses and 12,000 Southern Nevada businesses

CABORCA, Feb. 05, 2019 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that bizNEVADA Magazine, the state of Nevada’s number one B2B (Business to Business) publication, will do a feature story on our company in the upcoming Mining Edition Magazine.



So why will this be an exciting issue? It is because of the men, women and companies who continued with the belief that our region could someday be exciting and vibrant again as it was during the days of the great Comstock Load. It would have been too easy for so many to give up on Northern Nevada and pull up stakes, and yet there are those who stayed, and believed in what we could be, some have served and their names will be forgotten, others have stayed and will likely be remembered for a very long time. Companies like Clark and Sullivan Constructors one of our cover stories, who dared to preserver. I, for one am so very proud to be called a Northern Nevadan, knowing that so many have given so much, they have laid their bones as our foundation for a brilliant future. We believe Mexus Gold US based out of Carson City, Nevada is a company that merits a story in our Mining Edition Magazine.

Website https://biznevada.com/

For information on stories of the magazine or advertising call:

Richard Moore

775-434-8660

Richard Moore

775-434-8660

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Stan Berk phone # 805-206-5816

William T. Bogard phone # 949-351-0207

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.