CNX Provides Information on Successful Remediation of Shaw 1G Utica Well

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 - CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) today released the following statement regarding its Shaw 1G Utica shale well in Washington Township, Westmoreland County, PA:

Over the weekend, we commenced efforts to remediate the Shaw 1G well in order to arrest the subsurface flow of gas. The remediation process was successful and the well has been contained. There were no injuries and no impact to the environment.

As previously announced, we observed a pressure anomaly during hydraulic fracturing operations on the Shaw 1G well. While we continue to evaluate the cause of the initial pressure anomaly, we believe it is isolated to this well. All frac operations on the 4-well Shaw pad remain suspended while we assess the incident. As a precaution, we will continue to monitor the well for the next several days.

Company personnel and our consultants also continue to monitor existing nearby gas wells and manage any residual gas communication with those wells.

We continue to work in close coordination with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) and all appropriate state and local stakeholders to ensure the situation was and continues to be addressed in a safe and environmentally compliant manner.

