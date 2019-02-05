Sable Provides Mexico Exploration Update

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2019 - Sable Resources (TSX.V: SAE) (the "Company" or "Sable") is pleased to provide an exploration update on the company's Mexican exploration activities. Highlights include:

Sable receives up to 73.4% silver leach recovery for Margarita

Sable initiates Stage II drill program for Margarita, completes 6 of 19 holes extending Margarita Vein from 750m to 1200m along strike with vein intercepts of up to 12.4m

Sable Receives Title for Manzana II application covering Vinata Drill Project and Initiates Drill Permitting

Margarita Metallurgy

Sable shipped three coarse reject, diamond drill core samples from the recently completed drill program to the SGS laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario Canada for metallurgical and mineralogical testing. The purpose of the testing is to investigate the response of three samples to silver leaching with cyanide in a bottle roll test. In addition, two of the samples have been submitted for QEM-ARMS. The QEM-ARMS, or Automated Rapid Mineral Scan by QEMSCAN, is a semi-quantitative method designed to provide mineral abundance and size analysis, as well as basic association and liberation analysis. Combined with XRD and XRF results, the ARMS study will provide the overall bulk mineralogy of the sample.

Samples were subject to a fine-grind (57-64µm) 1g/L NaCN for 0 to 24 hours followed by 2g/L NaCN for 24 to 96 hours with a pH of 11. Samples CN1 and CN2 returned 72.5% and 74.3% silver recovery respectively. A third sample (CN3) with more complex mineralogy returned 38% recovery. Full details are listed in the table below.

Sample Drillhole Head Grind

(µm) Ag Extraction (%) g/t(Ag) 24h 48h 72h 96h CN1 M-DDH-18-06 684 64 52 70 71 72.5 CN2 M-DDH-18-08 341 66 58 71 72 74.3 CN3 M-DDH-18-11 149 57 33 37 37 38.0

QEM-ARMS mineralogical results on a blend of CN1 and CN2 indicated that 67% of silver grains are contained within quartz, feldspar, willemite (Zn 2 SiO 4 ), and as free silver grains. Results from analysis CN3 indicate that 52% of silver grains are contained in quartz and feldspar (see table below).







Mineral Name DH06/08 DH11 Free Ag-Minerals Liberated Ag-Minerals Ag-Minerals: Willemite Ag-Minerals:Quartz/Feldspar Ag-Minerals: Micas/Clays Ag-Minerals: Sulphides Ag-Minerals: Oxides Ag-Minerals: Carbonates Complex 6.49 0.00 9.12 49.6 0.00 0.00 1.82 0.00 33.0 0.00 0.00 0.00 51.6 0.00 0.00 0.31 0.00 48.0 Total 100.0 100.0

"We are greatly encouraged with the preliminary metallurgical results for Margarita" commented Ruben Padilla, Vice President of Exploration for Sable Resources. "Receiving indications that the silver is leachable and not refractory at this early stage of exploration gives us confidence in rapidly progressing to the next stage of drilling at Margarita. We have already initiated a second metallurgical test with a -2mm sample size to test the effects of grain size on leachability. Our next steps are to progress to testing 1/4 and 1/2-inch particle size. "

Stage II Drilling at Margarita

Sable has initiated a second stage of drilling at Margarita consisting of a minimum of 19 holes for a total of 3000 meters. The drilling will target extensions along strike of the Margarita vein, infill between existing holes and test the parallel Marie, Juliana, Fabiana and El Caido veins. All necessary environmental permitting and land access agreements are in place.

At the time of this release 6 holes have been completed (M-DDH-19-13 to 19) with every hole successfully intersecting the Margarita structure and associated veining extending the structure along strike from 750m to 1200m. Hole M-DDH-19-14 received the best vein intercept of 12.4 meters from 30.9m to 43.3 meters.

"We are excited to be moving to the next stage at Margarita." commented Tom Obradovich, President & CEO of Sable Resources. "Following our highly successful first round of drilling where we were able to identify thick high-grade silver intercepts, this next round is designed to extend along strike continuity and test the other veins parallel to Margarita. Early indications are excellent with hole M-DDH-19-14 already showing a vein intercept of 12.4m."

Sable Receives Title for Vinata

Sable is pleased to inform that it has received mineral title for the Manzana II application and immediately reduced to 11 titles totaling 39,396 hectares covering all generated targets in the area including the drill-ready Vinata low-intermediate sulphidation project. Mineralization at Vinata occurs as a series of quartz veins that outcrop along a strike length of about 1,150m cutting rhyolite tuffs and a volcanic dome. The system strikes North-South for 450m then changes strike to NNE for about 700m. Quartz vein float extends for another 450 m to the southeast. The system consists of multiple sub-parallel veins and stockwork zones over a width of between 15m and 170m. Individual veins vary in width from <1m up to about 12 m.

"We see Vinata as one of our tier one drill targets and having received title for Manzana II which covers Vinata means we can accelerate directly to drill phase." commented Terry Harbort Vice President of Corporate Development for Sable Resources. "Sable has initiated the necessary environmental permit applications for Vinata and we hope to drill in Q2 this year".

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sables' main focus is developing their large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (35,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina, the Mexico Regional Program (1.5Mha), incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe drill ready projects and the BC Intrusion Related Program, Canada (13,600ha) incorporating the drill ready Tulox Project.

For more details about Sable's drilling program, please consult sableresources.com

