Gratomic Announces the Submission of Two Additional Exclusive Prospecting Licenses

TSX-V: GRAT

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2019 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRAT) (CB81–FRANKFURT) a vertically integrated graphite to graphenes, advanced materials development company announces the submission of two additional Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") applications along the strike from its Aukam Graphite mine in Namibia.

Aukam graphite is situated in brittle ductile synthetic shear zones exhibiting Riedel shearing. The host rocks consist of granites and gneiss. The synthetic shear zone consists of a strike at 240° to 260° with a sub-vertical dip. Riedel shears observed within the interpreted extensional regime strike at 305° to 320° and provide a conduit for graphite to precipitate within the existing fault structures. Graphite appears to precipitate in jog structures and irregular veins due to an increase of pressure. The shear zone, with its host rock, is expected to continue in the new EPL applications with graphite mineralization propagating from the East and terminating in the West.

The Company is putting together a reconnaissance mapping and sampling program to study its graphite bearing ability of the shear along the strike.

Gratomic's CO-CEO Arno Brand stated, "Through applying for additional ground, Gratomic will be able to explore the extent of the shear zone along the strike. Having followed the shear zone hosting the graphite to the end of available outcrop, our expectation is that it continues along strike below the aeolian sand cover."

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this News Release was reviewed and approved by Steven Gray, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE Gratomic