Brazil Minerals, Inc. Advances Late-stage Gold and Diamond Area

PASADENA, Feb. 5, 2019 - Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") announced today that it is progressing on the regulatory licensing pathway for commercial production from one of its premier areas for gold and diamond. The location to be mined has been extensively drilled with results showing that 35 out of 35 drill holes tested positive for gold. Additionally, a section was found to have high probability for diamonds given the prevalence of "satellite markers" in collected samples. The Company is expecting a positive outcome in the licensing process and anticipating revenues from gold and diamonds from such area in 2019. Production from this project has the potential to make Brazil Minerals a profitable enterprise.

Marc Fogassa, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are very excited about our prospects for this gold and diamond area. Furthermore, we believe that the new President of Brazil, inaugurated this past month, and the new heads of the Brazilian Senate and House of Representatives, elected a few days ago, are pro-business and committed to necessary reforms that will positively affect the country's economy. As an indicator of this favorable climate, the Brazilian stock market is at an all-time high. In sum, Brazil is returning to its spot as a popular destination for global investors and this bodes very well for us."

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC: BMIX) along with its subsidiaries has a business model focused on: 1) mining specific areas for gold and diamonds, and 2) generating projects from its portfolio of high-quality mineral rights for transactions leading to royalties and/or equity positions. The first equity holdings from such strategy is a 52% ownership in Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF). More information on Brazil Minerals is at www.brazil-minerals.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals Inc. is an exploration company, and that its projects, in various stages of development, currently do not present "reserves" according to the definition of such term in the Securities and Exchange Commission's Industry Guide 7.

