Midland Identifies New Favourable Target Area on Laflamme, Northwest of Osborne-Bell Deposit and Commences Drilling

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2019 - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report that a new target area has been identified on its Laflamme project and that drilling is commencing. This new area is located approximately 15 kilometres northwest of the Osborne-Bell deposit, currently actively explored by Osisko Mining (“Osisko”). Disclaimer by Midland: Mineralization at the Osborne-Bell deposit may not be representative of mineralization that may be identified on the Laflamme property.



Laflamme JV - Location



Laflamme JV - Geology



Laflamme JV - New target area





The Laflamme project is located approximately 25 kilometres northwest of Lebel-sur-Quevillon in the Abitibi region of Quebec, and now consists of 668 claims totalling approximately 337 square kilometres. This project is a joint venture between Midland (74.3%) and Abcourt Mines Inc. (25.7%) (“Abcourt”).

During the summer of 2018, Midland conducted an OreVision® induced polarization (“IP”) survey to investigate the contacts of a felsic intrusion. The western contact of the intrusion was also targeted as the potential source of a significant gold and copper dispersal train that was initially identified during a till survey under the Octave project jointly led by the Ministère de l’Énergie et des Ressources Naturelles and the Geological Survey of Canada in 2008, but which remains unexplained.

The IP survey conducted in the summer of 2018 led to the identification of several new drilling targets located along the contacts or at the western edge of the felsic intrusion. These targets are characterized by weak chargeability highs associated with weak resistivity variations, and coincide with the northeast end of a significant gold and copper train in tills.

In addition, this new prospective area is directly aligned with a series of gold occurrences discovered by Midland in 2011 and 2013, namely the Piccadilly (9.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m), Trafalgar (0.4 g/t Au over 5.7 m) and Notting Hill (0.34 g/t Au over 25.56 m) showings, as well as Osisko’s Comtois NW showing discovered by Maudore in 2012, which graded 71.2 g/t Au over 1.2 metres. Note: True thicknesses cannot be determined with the information available at this time; intervals are therefore reported in core length.

This area is located approximately 15 kilometres northwest of the Osborne-Bell deposit, where Osisko recently announced new drill intercepts grading up to 37 g/t Au over 5.4 metres (see Osisko’s press release dated September 28 2018).

In addition of testing this highly prospective area , the drilling program will test five other geophysical targets, for a total of approximately 1,000 metres.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Abcourt Mines Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Osisko Mining Inc., Altius Minerals Corp., SOQUEM INC. and Nuvavik Mineral Exploration Fund. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax.: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.explorationmidland.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

