CanAlaska begins drilling at Manibridge Nickel

First holes to target 400 metre (quarter mile) long zone; high-grade nickel in historical drillholes

Vancouver, February 5, 2019 - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") reports that drill testing of the Manibridge high-grade nickel zone, in the Thompson Nickel Belt ("TNB") Manitoba, has begun.

As previously reported on 14 January 2019, the 400 metre long Manibridge high-grade nickel zone shows a significant concentration of nickel within a broad fold structure that appears to extend to depth. This high-grade zone of nickel mineralization lies within a 1,200 metre long zone of semi-continuous, high-tenor nickel mineralization. This zone extends north from the past-producing Manibridge nickel mine.

The objectives of the 1,100 metre drilling program will be to test the nickel mineralization grade, thickness, continuity and geological controls, and to test a newly identified geophysical target. Two of the best historical intersections from this 400 metre zone were 12.1 metres of 1.46% Ni in hole W50-130 and 2.6 metres of 3.05% Ni, in hole W50-124. The planned drilling area is shown on the accompanying figure. Further data is available on the Company's website www.canalaska.com



CanAlaska President Peter Dasler comments, "We have a series of projects underway for 2019. The Manibridge project has already generated significant third-party interest, and as a Project Generator we are preparing it for future sale. Our key objective for 2019 is to significantly extend the West McArthur uranium project discoveries."

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Dr Karl Schimann, P. Geo, CanAlaska director and VP Exploration.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

