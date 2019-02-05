Tesoro Minerals Announces Completion of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Feb. 05, 2019 -

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (“Tesoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the “Private Placement”) raising aggregate gross proceeds of $265,500 by the issuance of 5,310,000 units at $0.05 per unit (all dollar amounts in CAD$). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two years from the date hereof.



In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid a finder’s fee in respect of subscribers introduced to the Company, which consisted of a cash payment of $15,930.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement are expected to be used by Tesoro for general working capital and operating expenses to support business efforts.

The Private Placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four month and one-day restricted resale period expiring on June 6, 2019 in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Tesoro

The Company has assembled a team of experienced geoscientists with extensive exploration experience in the Americas with the aim of acquiring other assets. For further information on the Company please contact Peter Tegart, President & CEO at peter.tegart@gmail.com or at (604) 349-1244.

