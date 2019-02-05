Newrange Achieves 97.1% Gold Extraction from Pamlico Mineralization

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / TheNewswire / February 5, 2019 (TSXV: NRG, US: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that preliminary metallurgical testing achieved gold extraction of 97.1%, 88.5%, 96.0% and 73.6% on four composite samples with respective Calculated Head Grades (see definition in footnotes to table below) of 79.4, 0.26, 1.49 and 0.53 grams gold per metric tonne (g/T Au) from the Pamlico Project.

The four samples were composited from stored coarse rejects of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling and submitted to McClelland Labs of Sparks, Nevada for bottle roll metallurgical leach tests. The table below presents salient results of these preliminary tests.

Summary Of 96 Hour Bottle Roll Metallurgical Tests Coarse Rejects - Pamlico Project, Nevada Composite Sample (from drill hole) Au g/T Au Reagent Consumption Recovery Calculated Assay Predicted Kg/Tonne ore % Recovered Gold Gold in Tails Head Grade 1 Head Grade 2 Head Grade 3 NaCN Cons. Lime Added P17-14 Comp. 73.6 0.39 0.14 0.53 0.36 0.46 0.13 1.6 P17-02 Comp. 96.0 1.43 0.06 1.49 1.34 1.27 0.17 1.4 P17-09 Comp. 88.5 0.23 0.03 0.26 0.10 0.07 0.17 1.5 P17-10 Comp. 97.1 77.10 2.30 79.40 107.00 97.94 0.23 1.3 1 Calculated Head Grade is mathematical combination of the gold actually recovered combined with the assay of the leached residue (gold in tails) 2 Assay Head Grade is mathematical average of at least three duplicate fire assays of the sample as delivered to laboratory 3 Predicted Head Grade is the length weighted average (fire assay) grade of original drill sample

Robert Carrington, President of the Company commented, "These results are better than we could have possibly hoped for at this early stage, supporting our opinion that the gold is very fine, mostly microscopic and that there are no apparent metallurgical challenges at Pamlico. To our delight, the calculated (or actual) head grade for the three lower grade composite samples was substantially higher than the predicted grade indicated by the original drill sample assays and suggests potential for a much larger and potentially heap leachable gold system than previously contemplated at Pamlico."

Key Highlights

High gold recovery, ranging from 73.6% to 97.1%, across all grade ranges.

Rapid leach time confirms the majority of gold at Pamlico is very fine grained, going into solution readily under ordinary metallurgical conditions.

High gold recovery confirms complete oxidation of system and lack of "encapsulation" of gold by other inert minerals such as silica or sulfides.

Extremely low reagent consumption indicates mineralization contains little or no cyanide consuming minerals (cyanocides) or other deleterious material.

Extended leaching time will likely improve the 97.1% gold extraction of the 79.4 g/T Au Calculated Head in composite P17-10 because this composite was still yielding gold when the leach was terminated.

For the three lowest grade composite samples, the average grade of the gold actually recovered by leaching (from Calculated Head Grades) was 27% higher than the Predicted or Assay Head Grades, suggesting both better grades, larger volumes and therefore more gold may be present in the large clouds of stock work or disseminated mineralization surrounding the structurally controlled high-grade gold at Pamlico.

Methodology

Coarse rejects of RC drill samples that had previously been stage crushed to 80% passing 10 mesh were composited into four grade ranges with predicted grades of 0.07, 0.46, 1.27 and 97.94 g/T Au based on original fire assays. Each composite sample weighed 2 kilograms or more. Composited samples were then securely delivered to McClelland Labs of Sparks, Nevada for 96 hour bottle roll leach tests.

Each composite sample was fire assayed in triplicate to determine the "Head Grade Assay". Approximately one thousand grams (1 kg) of each composite sample was leached for 96 hours at a pulp density of 40% solids in an aqueous solution with a concentration of 1 gram sodium cyanide per liter of solution. Protective alkalinity was maintained by adding sufficient lime to maintain a pH between 10.0 and 11.0. Solutions were monitored for pH and strength at 2, 4, 6, 24, 48, 72 and 96 hour intervals. Additional lime and / or cyanide were added to maintain the leach solution within specifications. Throughout the leach cycle, gold in solution was determined by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) at 2, 4, 6, 24, 48, 72 and 96 hour intervals.

Upon completion of the leach cycle, gold remaining in the leached "tails" was determined by triplicate fire assay, with the resulting average taken as the tail assay. The Calculated Head Grade is computed by mathematically combining the tail assay and the actual recovered gold, weighted for the original weight of leached material.

Mr. Robert G. Carrington, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, the President and Chairman of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.

About Pamlico

Located 12 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, along US Highway 95, the project enjoys excellent access and infrastructure, a mild, year-round operating climate and strong political support from Mineral County, one of the most pro-mining counties in the pro-mining state of Nevada. The Pamlico project covers the historic Pamlico group of mines, as well as the nearby Good Hope, Gold Bar and Sunset mines.

Discovered in 1884, the district rapidly gained a reputation as being one of Nevada's highest grade districts. Held by private interests for most of its history, the property remains underexplored in terms of modern exploration.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is an aggressive exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada, Colorado and Colombia. With numerous drill intercepts of near surface oxide gold mineralization to 340 grams gold per metric tonne the Company's flagship Pamlico Project is poised to become a significant new Nevada discovery. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

