Independence Gold Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Feb. 05, 2019 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) (the "Company") wishes to announce the granting of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees to purchase up to 2,150,000 common shares under the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options will be granted for a period of five (5) years, commencing on February 4, 2019, exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

“Kendra Johnston”

Kendra Johnston, President and Director

For further information please contact Investor Relations at 604-687-3959 or info@ingold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.