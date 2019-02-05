iMetal Commences Drilling at Gowganda West

Vancouver, February 5, 2019 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that first-ever diamond drilling has commenced at the Company's Gowganda West Project. The first hole at the Zone 1 South target has been completed and is currently being logged at the company's facilities in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
Laframboise Drilling from Earlton, Ontario, has been contracted for the program. iMetal is also pleased to announce that it has added Mr. Dave Gamble of Dave Gamble Geoservices Inc. to its geological team. Mr. Gamble has decades of successful experience in Northern Ontario and is expected to play an important role as iMetal charts a path toward multiple new discoveries at Gowganda West.
Johan Grandin, iMetal President and CEO, commented: "Given the high grades and rock formations found at surface at Zone 1 South, just 500 meters from Pan American Silver's Juby deposit, we're very excited about this initial target. Dave is a great addition to our growing team as we build on our aggressive plans for 2019."
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!