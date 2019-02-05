Osisko Gold Royalties Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call Details

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2019 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (“Osisko” or the “Corporation”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results will be released after market on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 followed by a conference call on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 am EST.

Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call Information

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 1-(647) 788-4922 (international), or 1-(877) 223-4471 (North American toll free). An operator will direct participants to the call.

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00pm EDT on February 21, 2019 until 11:59 pm EST on February 28, 2019 with the following dial in numbers: 1-(800) 585-8367 (North American toll free) or 1-(416) 621-4642, access code 3138878. The replay will also be available on our website at www.osiskogr.com.

