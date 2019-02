Providence Gold Mines Announces Kim Evans as CFO

Providence Gold Mines Inc (the Company) TSXV, February 5, 2019 - PHD as disseminated on SEDAR on November 19th 2018 the Company is pleased to announce that Kim Evans has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer "CFO" effective immediately.

Kim is a CPA, Certified General Accountant and has extensive experience in both the corporate securities industry and in the junior mining sector. Kim is the founder and former CEO and President of Mako Mining Corp. (formerly Golden Reign Resources Ltd.). She has 17 years' of experience as a Director and/or Officer with a number of public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is extremely pleased to have Kim join us as our CFO.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604 7242369 Contact: Ronald Coombes

rcoombesresources@gmail.com

