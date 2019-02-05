Eldorado Gold Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call Details
VANCOUVER, Feb. 05, 2019 - Eldorado Gold Corp. (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) provides the following updates.
2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financials Announcement
The 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Announcement and Financial Statements are expected to be released after the market closes on February 21, 2019. A conference call to discuss the details is expected to be held by senior management on February 22, 2019 at 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET).
The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com and via http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20190222.html
|Conference Call Details
|Replay (available until March 29th, 2019)
|Date:
|February 22, 2019
|Vancouver:
|1-604-638-9010
|Time:
|8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET)
|Toll Free:
|1-800-319-6413
|Dial in:
|1-604-638-5340
|Pass code:
|2800
|Toll free:
|1-800-319-4610
Asset Reunification Program
Eldorado is launching an asset reunification program. The voluntary program is designed to locate and assist shareholders in claiming the shares and/or cash due to them resulting from its previous Corporate Action events, such as a merger, acquisition, or plan of arrangement. This will reduce the costs of maintaining the Company’s share registry going forward. Further information on this program can be found at:
https://www.eldoradogold.com/investors/shareholder-information/previous-acquisitions/default.aspx
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
Contacts
Investor Relations
Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166 peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com
Media
Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166 louiseb@eldoradogold.com