Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Intermin Resources Limited: Intermin and MacPhersons Merger Presentation

00:22 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) Intermin and MacPhersons Merger Presentation

Transaction summary

Consideration

- MacPhersons shareholders to receive 1 Intermin share for every 1.8227 MacPhersons shares held

- Following completion, Intermin and MacPhersons shareholders will hold 55% and 45% of Horizon

Structure

- Merger to be implemented via a Scheme of Arrangement (subject to MacPhersons shareholder and Court approval)

- Intermin to be renamed Horizon Minerals following completion (subject to Intermin shareholder approval)

Recommendation

- Transaction has unanimous support from the Boards of both Intermin and MacPhersons

- MacPhersons Directors intend to vote in favour of the Scheme in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to a favourable opinion from the Independent Expert

Offer Conditions

- Receipt of all regulatory, shareholder and other approvals, including ASX and ASIC approvals

- Approval of the Scheme of Arrangement by MacPhersons shareholders and by the Court

- Independent expert concluding that the Scheme is in the best interests of MacPhersons shareholders and not withdrawing or adversely modifying that conclusion

- Other customary conditions precedent, including the absence of a material adverse change, no material transactions, no prescribed occurrence occurring, accuracy or representations and warranties, obtaining third party consents and / or waivers

Indicative Timetable

- Release of Scheme Booklet to ASX Mid-April 2019

- Scheme Meeting: Mid-May 2019

- Implementation: Early June 2019

To view the presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/S2D87X7K



About Intermin Resources Limited:

Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:

Intermin Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Jon Price Managing Director Tel: +61-8-9386-9534 E: jon.price@intermin.com.au Michael Vaughan Media Relations - Fivemark Partners Tel: +61-422-602-720 E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Intermin Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.intermin.com.au


weitere Unternehmen:


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap