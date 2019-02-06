Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 20, 2019

TSX: WPM

NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, Feb. 5, 2019 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2018 fourth quarter and full year results on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-231-8191 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-647-427-7450 Pass code: 5184315 Live audio webcast: www.wheatonpm.com

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until March 30, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-855-859-2056 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-416-849-0833 Pass code: 5184315 Archived audio webcast: www.wheatonpm.com

Wheaton Precious Metals' quarterly reporting for the remainder of 2019 is scheduled to be issued, after market close, on the following dates:

Q1 2019 – Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Q2 2019 – Thursday, August 8, 2019

Q3 2019 – Thursday, November 14, 2019

Confirmation of timing and conference call details will be published in a news release closer to the scheduled date of announcement.

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.