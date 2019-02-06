Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 20, 2019

00:49 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: WPM
NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, Feb. 5, 2019 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2018 fourth quarter and full year results on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, after market close. 

A conference call will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 

1-888-231-8191

Dial from outside Canada or the US:   

1-647-427-7450

Pass code:   

5184315

Live audio webcast:    

www.wheatonpm.com

 

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until March 30, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:    

1-855-859-2056

Dial from outside Canada or the US:   

1-416-849-0833

Pass code:   

5184315

Archived audio webcast:   

www.wheatonpm.com 

 

Wheaton Precious Metals' quarterly reporting for the remainder of 2019 is scheduled to be issued, after market close, on the following dates:

  • Q1 2019 – Wednesday, May 8, 2019
  • Q2 2019 – Thursday, August 8, 2019
  • Q3 2019 – Thursday, November 14, 2019

Confirmation of timing and conference call details will be published in a news release closer to the scheduled date of announcement.

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.



Contact
Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: www.wheatonpm.com
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.wheatonpm.com


