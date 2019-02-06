Golden Queen Mining Executes a Letter of Intent

VANCOUVER, Feb. 5, 2019 - Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX:GQM, OTC:GQMNF) (the "Company" or Golden Queen) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with a group of purchasers including Thomas M. Clay and certain members of the Clay family and associated entities (collectively the "Purchaser") whereby the Purchaser would acquire 100% of the Company's 50% ownership interest in the Soledad Mountain Project (the "Transaction"). It is anticipated that the Company will sell 100% of the shares of its subsidiary Golden Queen Mining Holdings Inc. which owns 50% of the outstanding units of Golden Queen Mining, LLC.

Under the terms of the LOI, the purchase price will consist of (a) extinguishment of all amounts owing to the Purchaser by the Company (approximately US$26.5 million as of the date hereof); (b) cancellation of all the Purchaser's ownership interest in the Company (consisting of 177,701,229 shares, 457,500 options and 18,000,000 warrants); and (c) cash consideration of US$4.25 million. The Company is free to work to find a superior transaction until April 1, 2019.

In addition, if at any time prior to June 30, 2020, the Purchaser sells or transfers the purchased interest in the Soledad Mountain Project for net proceeds greater than US$55 million (subject to adjustment in certain circumstances), the Purchaser agrees to pay the Company an amount equal to 20% of such excess proceeds.

A special committee of the independent directors of the Company has been negotiating with the Purchaser since its proposal dated January 4, 2019 and will be working to settle the terms of a definitive agreement reflecting the Transaction.

