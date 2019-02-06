Doubleview Provides Update on its Hat Gold-Copper Project Exploration and Proposed 2019 Drilling

VANCOUVER, February 6, 2019 - Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX-V: DBV, FRANKFURT: 1D4, OTC: DBLVF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its Hat gold-copper porphyry property in northwestern British Columbia. The Hudbay Minerals-Doubleview technical committee met on January 30th, 2019 to review field work completed in 2018 and to discuss plans for further work, including drilling, in 2019.

HudBay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay"), the optionee, is exploring the Hat property pursuant to the terms of an option agreement, the details of which were announced in Doubleview's news release dated June 19th, 2018. Hudbay's fieldwork in 2018 included geophysical and geochemical surveys, core re-logging and re-analyses, archeological investigations and detailed geological mapping. Approximately 37line-km(8.23km²) of 3D DC-resistivity Induced Polarization geophysical surveys resulted in a significant amount of data that is now being processed by Hudbay's technical staff and will be integrated with geochemical and geological data into a new mineral deposit model(s) that will guide further investigations.

The Hudbay exploration team will employ the new revised deposit model in planning the 2019 Hat property programs. The 2019 work program is expected to include a Phase one initial 3000 to 4000 metres of drilling that will commence as soon as practical. Phase two will be planned on the basis of the initial drill results and then will be announced. Geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys will be in progress throughout the field season.

Farshad Shirvani, Doubleview's President and CEO, states that he is very pleased with the quality and expertise of the Hudbay technical personnel: "Having worked closely for more than 25 years with many geologists and other mining personnel, I can say that the capability and dedication of the Hudbay team is very impressive. They have been extremely cooperative in sharing the expertise and experience gained from worldwide exposure to all aspects of mineral exploration and have brought the highest quality state-of-the-art methods of data gathering and interpretation to the Hat project."

Qualified Person

Erik A. Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder and holds a small NSR interest in the Hat Project.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview's flagship the Hat Gold-Copper Property has an Option Agreement with HudBay Minerals Inc. who is carrying out exploration to further the project towards a feasibility study and to earn a cumulative interest of 65%.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,



Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Capital Corp.

409 Granville St., Suite #880

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Doubleview Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534590/Doubleview-Provides-Update-on-its-Hat-Gold-Copper-Project-Exploration-and-Proposed-2019-Drilling