Northern Superior Unveils 2019 Exploration Plan for Lac Surprise, Quebec

SUDBURY, February 6, 2019 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUP; OCTQB: NSUPF), is pleased to unveil its 2019 exploration plan for its 100% owned Lac Surprise property, Québec.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: "The Lac Surprise property is strategically situated within what is becoming a very active part of the Chapais-Chibougamau exploration camp. This point is emphasized by IAMGOLD's recently disclosed drilling results and announcement of their aggressive 2019 core drill plan on the Nelligan gold JV project. The Nelligan property adjoins the northeastern side of our Lac Surprise property.

Structures and geology associated with the Nelligan gold project extend west onto the Lac Surprise property as defined by various geophysical surveys (public and Company derived), publicly available geological maps, and various prospecting programs completed by Northern Superior (see Northern Superior Resources press releases, January 27, 2014 and June 16, 2017).

Gold showings at Black Phoenix (grab samples ranging from 0.14 g/t gold to 19.9 g/t gold) and Fox (channel samples over 1.0m ranging from 0.084 g/t gold to 2.96 g/t gold, and 0.097 g/t gold to 6.76 g/t gold) (see Northern Superior Resources press release, October 29, 2014) plus three gold grain-in-till and a gold geochemical-in-till dispersal trains clearly demonstrate the opportunity for additional gold mineralization along strike from the Nelligan gold deposit (Figure 1)."

The Lac Surprise Exploration Program

With the funds raised through the recently completed flow-through financing (see Northern Superior Resources press release, December 31, 2018), Northern Superior plans the following two part exploration program:

Ground or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-Mounted ("UAV") Magnetic Geophysics Survey ($200,000)

This survey is planned to commence mid-Winter, 2019. The survey flight lines will be orientated north-south (0áµ’ or 180áµ’), 50 metre ("m") spacing, with a single east-west baseline. Elevation is set at 35-40m above sea level. This survey will produce high resolution magnetic data over two broad areas of the Lac Surprise property (Figure 2).

Northern Survey Area:

Includes the Black Phoenix, Fox and Lac Caopatina areas. The survey covers an area of 63.5 square kilometres ("km2") and requires approximately 1294.27 kilometres ("kms") of flight lines to complete.

Southern Survey Area:

Includes the Amber and Tonalite-1 areas. The survey covers an area of 56.3km2 and requires approximately 1136.27kms of flight lines to complete.

Core Drill Program ($800,000)

Data from the UAV program will be integrated with the Lac Surprise geoscientific data base. From this, targets will be selected for core drilling. The focus of the core drill program will be on the northeastern part of the property, through which the structures and deformation corridor associated with the Nelligan property extends. Again, this area includes the Black Phoenix and Fox showings, and the gold grain-in-till and gold geochemical-in-till dispersal trains.

The core drill program is tentatively planned to include approximately 20 drill holes with an average length of approximately 250m, or approximately 5,000m of drilling. The final number of drill holes will be subject to the review of the geoscientific data base.

Qualified Person

Jonathan O'Callaghan P.Geo., is a qualified person ("QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. As the QP for the TPK property, Mr. O'Callaghan has approved information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on initiating and executing core drill programs on its 100% owned TPK (northwestern Ontario) and Lac Surprise (Québec) properties. Northern Superior is currently looking to option out its other 100% owned mineral properties in Québec and northwestern Ontario.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 ‐0992

Fax: (705) 525 ‐7701

e‐mail: info@nsuperior.com, www.nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/534491/NorthernSuperiorImg102062019.png

Figure 1. Location of the Lac Surprise property relative to the Nelligan gold property. See text for details. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/534491/NorthernSuperiorFig202062019.png

Figure 2. Location of the northern and southern UAV panels. See text for details. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/534491/NorthernSuperiorFig302062019.png

Figure 3. Location, various showings, Lac Surprise property. See text for details. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534491/Northern-Superior-Unveils-2019-Exploration-Plan-for-Lac-Surprise-Quebec