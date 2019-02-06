The Best CBD Stocks to Consider for 2019

HOUSTON, February 6, 2019 - The CBD story is growing like a weed.

So much so, The Brightfield Group believes the market could explode to $22 billion by 2022.

With proponents claiming that it can treat ailments as diverse as inflammation, pain, cancer, insomnia, anxiety, and depression, it's no surprise that it's already impacting major industries, like the $4.2 trillion wellness market.

In fact, CBD is already showing up in spa, wellness and skincare industry products.

''Hemp-derived CBD has been touted in several medical studies as having a myriad of health benefits ranging from treating psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and eczema to minimizing seizures, stress, and insomnia,'' notes Forbes.

As that very story of legalization of cannabis and CBD products continues to grow, some of the top stocks to watch include Blissco Cannabis Corp. (CSE: BLIS) (OTCQB: HSTRF), HEXO Corporation (TSX: HEXO) (OTC: HYYDF), and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY).

Blissco Cannabis Corp. (BLIS)(HSTRF) is a Canadian wellness cannabis brand based in British Columbia. In addition, it's a multi-licensed cultivator, processor, and distributor of premium cannabis.

It also owns and operates a state-of-the-art GPP facility located in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia with 18,000 square feet of extraction, cultivation and processing rooms. Blissco is supplying premium cannabis and small-batch Reserve whole flower and pre-rolls to the Canadian and global marketplace with a growing list of provincial cannabis boards and international distribution partners.

''Blissco has signed significant partnerships with the provinces of British Columbia and Saskatchewan and we have also begun laying the groundwork that will allow us to ship our products to Germany, Brazil, and other international markets,'' said Damian Kettlewell. ''On the commercialization front, our eCommerce site is scheduled to launch in the coming months and AI and machine learning will be embedded into it. We will also be launching a telemedicine app called BlissConnect to make it as convenient as possible for our patients to access our products.''

''We are dedicated to being not only Canada's wellness cannabis brand that truly cares about our customers but one that cares for our planet as well,'' he added.

For More Information on Blissco Cannabis Corp., Click Here.

HEXO Corporation (HEXO)(HYYDF) just reached a construction and licensing milestone for the first phase of its one million sq. ft. greenhouse expansion. The milestone will help HEXO increase its annual production capacity to 108,000 kg of dried cannabis.

According to CEO and co-founder Sébastien St. Louis, ''Receiving initial licensing on our 1,000,000 sq. ft. facility is a huge accomplishment for the entire HEXO team. We are proud that the construction project is hitting all its milestones while respecting aggressive timelines and staying on budget. The new production facility allows us to continue to scale-up which, once fully operational, will give customers across Canada access to HEXO products. Our team has been hard at work for the past couple of months nurturing new mother plants and preparing cuttings. We will start moving plants into the new facility with the pre-prepared mother plants and cuttings in alignment with our continuous harvest methodology.''

For More Information on HEXO Corporation, Click Here.

Tilray Inc. recently signed a letter of intent (LOI) with LiveWell Canada Inc. Under the terms of agreement, Tilray will buy hemp-derived CBD isolate sources in Canada and the United States.

The CBD isolate that Tilray is buying from LiveWell Canada will be used for Tilray's wellness and medical products in Canada and the U.S.

For More Information on Tilray Inc., Click Here.

MarijuanaStox.com is a leading web destination for all cannabis related companies. Investors can also find current marijuana-related quality financial, medical, legal and social news.

MarijuanaStox.com is a media agency in North America dedicated to the cannabis industry, helping companies that operate in the space to attract quality investors, working capital and real publicity. Since 2005, we have had public companies in the US and Canada have rely on us to grow and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of MarijuanaStox.com) and Blissco Cannabis Corp., Winning Media has been paid four thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for Blissco Cannabis Corp. We own ZERO shares of Blissco Cannabis Corp. Please click herefor full disclaimer.

Contact Information:

281-804-7972

ty@marijuanastox.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStox.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534598/The-Best-CBD-Stocks-to-Consider-for-2019