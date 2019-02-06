Rimrock Gold Corp. Enters into a Memorandum of Understanding for Product Distribution with One Step Vending Corp.

Las Vegas, Feb. 06, 2019 - LAS VEGAS, February 6, 2019 -- Rimrock Gold Corp. (OTC Pink:RMRK) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Acqua Cannabis Corp (“Acqua”) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with One Step Vending Corp (OTC Pink: KOSK).

Under the terms of the MOU, Acqua will deliver CBD products to One Step Vending for placement in their vending machines. The Company is currently negotiating the final terms, pricing, and conditions, and expects to finalize a Definitive Agreement by the end of the second quarter. One Step Vending has placed an initial order with Acqua which is expected to ship in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to announce that Acqua has received its first order of CBD products. We believe this strategic relationship with One Step Vending will be great exposure for Acqua’s CBD product line”, stated Dr. Hugo Romeu, Acqua Cannabis’ CEO. “Our next steps include finalizing our packaging, expanding our distribution network, and pursuing opportunities that allow us to broaden our product line.”

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate, “believe,” “expect,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “projected,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Rimrock Gold Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company’s future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company’s ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company’s control.

For more information, please contact:

Rimrock Gold Corp.

Jordan Starkman, President

1-800-854-7970