Management changes at Bonterra

VANCOUVER, Feb. 6, 2019 - BonTerra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1)(the "Company" or "Bonterra") announces the resignations of the President & CEO, Mr. Nav Dhaliwal, and of the Vice President of Exploration, Mr. Dale Ginn, effective immediately, as well as their resignation from the Board of Directors.

"We thank them both for the hard work, leadership and dedication they have shown in building this Company and taking it from a startup junior explorer to what it is today" stated Greg Gibson, the Chairman, "and, the Board fully supports their decision and desire to see Bonterra transition to the next phase of its growth. Nav and Dale have recognized that the evolution of the company to a developer and producer will require a management and board team with the required skill set and core expertise."

Mr. Dhaliwal and Mr. Ginn will continue to focus on other startups and junior exploration companies and will continue as consultants to Bonterra. The Board wishes them well in their future endeavors.

The Company has started the search for their successors and Greg Gibson, who currently serves as Chairman, will act as interim CEO.

